Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown against Mike Jackson #30 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of the game at Ford Field on October 02, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are back home after their win over the defending Super Bowl champs, and now they’ve got their eyes set on vengeance against the Seattle Seahawks.

Beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the opener took the Detroit hype train to another level. The Lions came into the season hoping to compete for the NFC North title, but now that they’ve knocked off the defending champs on the road, a division crown has become the expectation.

It shouldn’t be hard to get motivated for Sunday’s game. Not only is Ford Field going to be deafening, but the Lions are facing a team that’s scored 96 points against them the past two seasons.

Seattle single-handedly knocked Detroit out of the playoffs with that head-to-head win last season. But the Seahawks got blown out at home by the Rams to start this year and lost both starting offensive tackles in the process.

The Lions have a chance to really put a fellow playoff contender in a deep hole and keep last week’s momentum going.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

1 p.m. Sunday

How to watch

Betting odds