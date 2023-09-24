69º
Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Falcons have 7

Running back David Montgomery officially inactive against Atlanta Falcons

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and teammates react after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are the inactive players:

  • Left tackle Taylor Decker.
  • Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.
  • Safety Kerby Joseph.
  • Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
  • Running back David Montgomery.
  • Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Here are the inactive players for the Falcons:

  • Running back Cordarrelle Patterson.
  • Quarterback Logan Woodside.
  • Cornerback Clark Phillips III.
  • Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn.
  • Offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.
  • Defensive lineman Albert Huggins.
  • Defensive lineman Joe Gaziano.

