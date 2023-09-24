Detroit Lions announce 6 inactive players ahead of game; Falcons have 7

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced six inactive players ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Here are the inactive players:
- Left tackle Taylor Decker.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.
- Safety Kerby Joseph.
- Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
- Running back David Montgomery.
- Defensive lineman Brodric Martin.
Here are the inactive players for the Falcons:
- Running back Cordarrelle Patterson.
- Quarterback Logan Woodside.
- Cornerback Clark Phillips III.
- Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn.
- Offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.
- Defensive lineman Albert Huggins.
- Defensive lineman Joe Gaziano.