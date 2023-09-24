Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Craig Reynolds #46 of the Detroit Lions looks to stiff arm Richie Grant #27 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back from a disappointing home loss as the undefeated Atlanta Falcons visit Ford Field.

The vibes in Detroit are much different now than they were a week ago, when the Lions were coming off an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing to the Seahawks for a third-straight season, the Lions are 1-1 and in need of a win.

Atlanta is off to a hot start, beating the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers at home in the first two weeks. Green Bay held a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter last week, but the Falcons ripped off 13 unanswered points to steal the game.

Detroit will be without starting running back David Montgomery, at least one offensive lineman, top safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and pass rushers James Houston and Josh Paschal.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

1 p.m. Sunday

How to watch

Betting odds