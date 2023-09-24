58º
Join Insider

Sports

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Lions try to bounce back against undefeated Falcons

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit Lions, Lions, Football, NFL, 2023 Detroit Lions
Craig Reynolds #46 of the Detroit Lions looks to stiff arm Richie Grant #27 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland, 2021 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back from a disappointing home loss as the undefeated Atlanta Falcons visit Ford Field.

The vibes in Detroit are much different now than they were a week ago, when the Lions were coming off an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing to the Seahawks for a third-straight season, the Lions are 1-1 and in need of a win.

Atlanta is off to a hot start, beating the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers at home in the first two weeks. Green Bay held a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter last week, but the Falcons ripped off 13 unanswered points to steal the game.

Detroit will be without starting running back David Montgomery, at least one offensive lineman, top safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and pass rushers James Houston and Josh Paschal.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

  • 1 p.m. Sunday

How to watch

Betting odds

  • Spread: Detroit Lions -3
  • Total: 46.5
  • Moneyline: Lions -166, Falcons +140

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email