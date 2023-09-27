Detroit Lions injury report: 3 players out, 5 questionable vs. Packers

Jonah Jackson #73 of the Detroit Lions lines up with Taylor Decker #68 during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DETROIT – Eight Detroit Lions players are listed on the injury report against the Green Bay Packers, with three ruled out and five questionable.

Here’s the full report:

Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is out with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Matt Nelson is out with an ankle injury.

Fullback Jason Cabinda is out with a knee injury.

Running back David Montgomery is questionable with a thigh injury.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is questionable with an ankle injury.

Offensive guard Jonah Jackson is questionable with a thigh injury.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is questionable with knee and hamstring injuries.

Safety Kerby Joseph is questionable with a hip injury.

The Lions and Packers are both 2-1 and battling for sole possession of first place in the NFC North Division. The last time the Lions went to Lambeau Field, they eliminated the Packers from playoff contention at the end of 2022.