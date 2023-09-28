Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers preview: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, betting odds

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are back at Lambeau Field to square off against the Green Back Packers with first place on the line.

In the final game of the 2022 NFL season, the Lions went into Green Bay with nothing to lose and knocked the Packers out of the playoff race. Aaron Rodgers left for New York, and now the Jordan Love era has begun.

Both teams are off to strong starts this year. The Lions got right with a dominant defensive effort against the Falcons last week, while the Packers erased a 17-point deficit to beat the Saints.

The winner of Thursday night’s game will improve to 3-1 and take over sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Here’s all the information you need for the game:

Kickoff time

8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28

How to watch

Betting odds