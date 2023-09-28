Detroit Lions road matchup against Packers on Thursday will be battle for NFC North lead

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a downfield pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Detroit Lions are looking to go two for two on Thursday Night Football as they travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers in an early-season duel that could have late-season ramifications as both teams will battle to stay atop the NFC North.

The Lions and Packers stand at 2-1 on the season, while the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears remain winless at 0-3. Green Bay is home for the underdogs, as Detroit is favored by 1.5 points inside the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field.

The Lions, who had nothing to play for during the final game in the 2022 season, are returning to the scene of the crime, where they ended the playoff aspirations and Super Bowl hopes and dreams of the historic franchise during Aaron Rodgers’ last game as a Packer.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions sacks Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Love vs. Goff

The victory has brought in a new cast of characters who are looking to not only get another notch in the win column, but they’re also looking to get a win in the division, as both teams play each other only two times a year, and that pressure lands on the arms of quarterback Jared Goff and first year starter Jordan Love.

Goff has a 101.6% quarterback rating as he completed 69.9% of his passes for 819 yards while accounting for five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, Love, who is looking to fill the massive shoes left behind by Rodgers through three games, has a quarterback rating of 69.2%. He completed 53.1% of his passes for 655 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions greets fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Aidan Hutchinson vs. Rashan Gary

Love will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari (Knee) and guard Elgton Jenkins (Knee) which is a plus for former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is an ambidextrous pass rusher.

Hutchinson, who has been wreaking havoc through three games, has 10 combined tackles and two sacks.

In week three against the Atlanta Falcons, the second-year starter was named player of the game as he produced two sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Hutchinson, along with the rest of the Lions pass rush, combined for seven sacks and eight quarterback hits, so it’s safe to say the Lions will be licking their chops.

Hutchinson’s predecessor at the University of Michigan in linebacker Rashan Gary, too, had himself a day in week three against the New Orleans Saints as he sacked quarterback’s Derek Carr and Jameis Winston a combined three times.

Gary has 3.5 sacks on the season, but he has a knack for getting to the quarterback, so Goff could also be in for a long night.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) gets set on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rookie tight ends

Goff and Love have plenty of weaponry on the offensive side of the ball as they’re stacked at receiver and running back.

Still, the main battle will be which team can hold each other’s rookie tight ends in Luke Musgrave, who has 11 receptions for 124 yards through three games, and Sam LaPorta, who has 18 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown.

LaPorta against the Falcons had eight receptions for 84 yards and a score. Through three games, he has 18 receptions which is a NFL record for a tight end in league history.

The rookie tight end also became the second player in his position to amass five-plus receptions in three consecutive games, which is a franchise record.

LaPorta is a physical player with great hands, speed, capable blocking ability, and is a nasty route runner. Musgrave is elusive for a 6′6″, 254-pound mammoth of a man who has separation speed and can easily get in and out of cuts.

Both rookies are safety blankets for their respective quarterbacks, and with the addition of key players possibly returning, like running backs, David Montgomery (Thigh), Aaron Jones (Hamstring), left tackle Taylor Decker (Ankle), and wide receiver Christian Watson (Hamstring), TNF could be must-see theatre.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a reception for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Yes, the Lions took down a Kansas City Chiefs team who were without two of their best players on opening night, but their week four matchup against the Packers will be their first true road test as Green Bay has owned the NFC North in years past.

The Lions are going into a hostile environment with the better team. With a victory during the lone game on Thursday Night Football, they will be able to plant their seed in the brains of the Packers, Bears, and Vikings and become the new leaders of the division.

Kickoff for the highly touted matchup is at 8:15 p.m. Who do you think are some key matchups in the game?