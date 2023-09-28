Detroit Lions road matchup against Packers on Thursday will be battle for NFC North lead

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Detroit Lions are looking to go two for two on Thursday Night Football as they travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers in an early-season duel that could have late-season ramifications as both teams will battle to stay atop the NFC North.
The Lions and Packers stand at 2-1 on the season, while the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears remain winless at 0-3. Green Bay is home for the underdogs, as Detroit is favored by 1.5 points inside the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field.
The Lions, who had nothing to play for during the final game in the 2022 season, are returning to the scene of the crime, where they ended the playoff aspirations and Super Bowl hopes and dreams of the historic franchise during Aaron Rodgers’ last game as a Packer.
Love vs. Goff
The victory has brought in a new cast of characters who are looking to not only get another notch in the win column, but they’re also looking to get a win in the division, as both teams play each other only two times a year, and that pressure lands on the arms of quarterback Jared Goff and first year starter Jordan Love.
Goff has a 101.6% quarterback rating as he completed 69.9% of his passes for 819 yards while accounting for five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Meanwhile, Love, who is looking to fill the massive shoes left behind by Rodgers through three games, has a quarterback rating of 69.2%. He completed 53.1% of his passes for 655 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
Aidan Hutchinson vs. Rashan Gary
Love will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari (Knee) and guard Elgton Jenkins (Knee) which is a plus for former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is an ambidextrous pass rusher.
Hutchinson, who has been wreaking havoc through three games, has 10 combined tackles and two sacks.
In week three against the Atlanta Falcons, the second-year starter was named player of the game as he produced two sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Hutchinson, along with the rest of the Lions pass rush, combined for seven sacks and eight quarterback hits, so it’s safe to say the Lions will be licking their chops.
Hutchinson’s predecessor at the University of Michigan in linebacker Rashan Gary, too, had himself a day in week three against the New Orleans Saints as he sacked quarterback’s Derek Carr and Jameis Winston a combined three times.
Gary has 3.5 sacks on the season, but he has a knack for getting to the quarterback, so Goff could also be in for a long night.
Rookie tight ends
Goff and Love have plenty of weaponry on the offensive side of the ball as they’re stacked at receiver and running back.
Still, the main battle will be which team can hold each other’s rookie tight ends in Luke Musgrave, who has 11 receptions for 124 yards through three games, and Sam LaPorta, who has 18 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown.
LaPorta against the Falcons had eight receptions for 84 yards and a score. Through three games, he has 18 receptions which is a NFL record for a tight end in league history.
The rookie tight end also became the second player in his position to amass five-plus receptions in three consecutive games, which is a franchise record.
LaPorta is a physical player with great hands, speed, capable blocking ability, and is a nasty route runner. Musgrave is elusive for a 6′6″, 254-pound mammoth of a man who has separation speed and can easily get in and out of cuts.
Both rookies are safety blankets for their respective quarterbacks, and with the addition of key players possibly returning, like running backs, David Montgomery (Thigh), Aaron Jones (Hamstring), left tackle Taylor Decker (Ankle), and wide receiver Christian Watson (Hamstring), TNF could be must-see theatre.
Yes, the Lions took down a Kansas City Chiefs team who were without two of their best players on opening night, but their week four matchup against the Packers will be their first true road test as Green Bay has owned the NFC North in years past.
The Lions are going into a hostile environment with the better team. With a victory during the lone game on Thursday Night Football, they will be able to plant their seed in the brains of the Packers, Bears, and Vikings and become the new leaders of the division.
Kickoff for the highly touted matchup is at 8:15 p.m. Who do you think are some key matchups in the game?