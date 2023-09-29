Detroit Lions dominate Packers to seize control of first place in division

Alim McNeill #54 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a defensive stop against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions dominated the Green Bay Packers on their own turf Thursday night to seize control of first place in the NFC North Division.

Lopsided first half

Green Bay actually got off to a pretty good start, as Jared Goff threw an interception on the opening drive of the game. But the Lions’ defense -- as so often has been the case this season -- came up big and held the Packers to a field goal.

The rest of the first half could not have been more lopsided.

Detroit scored on each of its next four possessions -- a touchdown catch by Amon-Ra St. Brown, two scores from David Montgomery, and a Riley Patterson field goal. In between those scores, the Packers gained negative-4 yards and threw an interception.

At halftime, the Lions led 27-3 on the scoreboard and 284-21 in total yardage. That’s right: Detroit scored more points in the first half than the Packers gained yards.

The biggest reason for the first-half dominance was the defensive line, which lived in the backfield without Aaron Glenn having to dial up blitzes. Jordan Love was sacked four times before the break, once each by Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs, and Charles Harris. John Cominsky added a pair of quarterback hits.

Tide turns third quarter

The third quarter was not nearly as kind to the Lions. On the very first drive, a series of penalties and a 4th and 9 conversion helped the Packers reach the end zone for the first time. They also picked up a two-point conversion to pull within 16.

To make matters worse, star rookie safety Brian Branch was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, and linebacker Derrick Barnes was also removed from the game.

Both players eventually returned to the field, but not in time to stop the Packers from scoring another touchdown following a controversial 44-yard pass from Love to Jayden Reed. The clock ran out to signal the end of the quarter before the snap, but the play ultimately counted.

Green Bay reached the end zone on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Lions finish strong

Cominsky made a huge play to tackle Love just short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt that would have brought the Packers within one possession. So the Lions held onto a 27-17 lead.

The ensuing drive was a clinic on how to ice a game. The Lions drove 75 yards on 14 plays and ate up nearly 9 minutes of clock before Montgomery found the end zone for a third time.

Detroit got a big assist from Packers linebacker Quay Walker, who got a personal foul for leaping over a lineman on a field goal. That gave the Lions a 1st and goal, and Montgomery ended up scoring on fourth down.

Jerry Jacobs picked off Love for the second time on the following drive, and hordes of disappointed Cheeseheads flocked toward the exits.

Green Bay added a meaningless field goal in garbage time, and the Lions settled for a 34-20 victory.

Final stats

Montgomery led the way with 121 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. He also caught two passes for 20 yards.

Goff responded well after the interception, completing 18 of his final 26 passes for 212 yards and a score. He was hit six times after taking nine hits on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Josh Reynolds led the Lions with 69 yards on three catches. Sam LaPorta caught four passes for 56 yards. St. Brown had 56 yards and a score on five catches.

After racking up 11 solo tackles last game, Branch led the Lions again with seven tackles -- five solo.

Cominsky and Hutchinson each had three quarterback hits.

A late fourth-down conversion gave the Lions 401 yards of offense on the night. Green Bay finished with just 230.

First-place Detroit Lions

With this win, the Lions took over sole possession of first place in the NFC North for the first time this season. The two teams came in tied at 2-1, while Minnesota and Chicago both sit at 0-3.

It’s still very early in the season, but this was a critical first step for the Lions in their quest to win the North for the very first time. With the Vikings and Bears off to such slow starts, the Packers look like the Lions’ biggest threat. Now all the pressure is on Green Bay to win at Ford Field on Thanksgiving and even the head-to-head series.