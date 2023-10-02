MONDAY HUDDLE: How well will Jameson Williams fit into Lions offense?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

“Jamo” is back, but what next?

Fans still rubbing their eyes in amazement of what the Lions did in Green Bay last week were treated to even better news when wideout Jameson Williams was reinstated two games earlier than initially expected by the NFL.

It understandably excited fans and probably the Lions, given Williams can be an explosive down the field threat the team appears to lack, even though the Lions’ offense has still been plenty productive without him.

But will his return be all what fans and the team hope?

First of all, Williams missed a lot of time in the preseason with a hamstring injury. That usually isn’t the type of injury quickly.

If Williams is close to or at 100%, how will he mesh with quarterback Jared Goff and the other wideouts?

Is Williams content to just be a complementary option to Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and add another dimension to the offense?

Or will he be demanding a bulk of the workload and risk ruining any chemistry the offense has?

These questions are certainly nice problems for the Lions to have and to try and figure out, but it will be interesting nonetheless to see what the impact of Williams will be.

Is Donovan Edwards’ slow start cause for concern for U-M fans?

There’s really nothing alarming right now for Michigan, which destroyed Nebraska on Saturday and has done pretty much all its needed to do thus far in its 5-0 start.

But there is one player who is off to a surprisingly slow start, and that is running back Donovan Edwards.

So far, Edwards has rushed for 157 yards on 47 carries (3.3 average) and no touchdowns. He also has just 12 receptions, which isn’t a lot given how much of a force he can be catching the ball out of the backfield. It seems every week like Kalel Mullings is taking more of the load carrying the ball behind Blake Corum.

Is Edwards being bothered by an injury more than the public is being let on?

Ultimately, there might not be any reason for concern. Edwards could be ready to explode any time, and it’s not like U-M has needed him anyway with its lightweight schedule.

Still, it could be something for U-M fans to monitor as the season gets to the halfway point.

Huge night for prep quarterback

It’s hard to imagine any player had a bigger game this weekend than Breckenridge High School quarterback Jaxon Laubscher.

Breckinridge is located roughly 30 minutes southeast of Mt. Pleasant.

Laubscher accounted for 660 yards of offense and nine touchdowns by himself, although Breckenridge still suffered a 70-60 defeat to St. Charles.

Laubscher went 20-of-31 passing for 416 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries.