Detroit Lions injury report: 2 players out, 2 doubtful, 8 questionable vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Spencer Brown #41 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Khalil Dorsey #30 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Twelve Detroit Lions players are listed on the injury report for their week five matchup against the Carolina Panthers, with two players being ruled out, two doubtful, and eight questionable.

Here’s the full report:

Rookie safety Brian Branch is out with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Jason Cabinda is out with a knee injury.

Tight end James Mitchell is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is doubtful with an abdomen injury.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is questionable with an ankle injury.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Safety Kerby Joseph is questionable with a hip injury.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is questionable with knee and hamstring injuries.

Defensive end Julian Okwara is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Josh Reynonlds is is questionable with a groin injury.

Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is questionable with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams is questionable with a non related injury.

The last time the Lions and Panther matched up in the regular season was in 2022 when Detroit clawed their way back into the playoff hunt after falling to 1-6 on the season to get back to 7-7.

They needed a road victory over a then 5-9 Carolina Panthers team on Christmas Eve to stay in the playoff hunt but ultimately left with coal in their stockings as they couldn’t stop the then-run game powered by D’Onta Foreman (21 carries for 165 yards, one touchdown) and Chuba Hubbard (12 carries for 125 yards) in a 37-23 loss to fall to 7-8.

With a new and improved team, the 3-1 Lions will look to seek revenge against 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and his 0-4 Panthers at 1 p.m. inside Ford Field.