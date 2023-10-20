Bernie Smilovitz: 4 quick thoughts

Who the heck is Connor Stalions, and why is he getting all this publicity ahead of the Michigan-Michigan State football game? He was apparently involved in the sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed the program, and since he was on the Michigan payroll, one must surmise someone was aware of his work schedule. Now he’s got a new schedule - suspended with pay.

Hey, are you excited about the Red Wings? Steve Yzerman’s signings have gotten off to a terrific start. Detroit has won three in a row, and people are talking about the Wings again. Now the question is, can this team stay healthy? Can their goaltending hold up? And can they make the playoffs? At this point, the answer is absolutely, with 78 games to go.

And everyone has a quick thought about the Lions. They are 5-1, and if they beat the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, they will be 6-1, and they haven’t been 6-1 since 1956. This has been a solid, steady build by Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. Both should be commended for staying with their game plan. Playoffs? You better believe it!

Finally, a quick thank you to everyone for their outpouring of love and support after the sudden death of my wife, Donna. I wish every one of you could have met her. Maybe you did? She was Dr. Donna Rockwell when appearing on TV and radio, and helping others is all she was about. Our family sends love to everyone. Love is the only way to survive this tragedy. Dr. Donna would agree with that.