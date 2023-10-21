Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) and defensive lineman Theorin Randle (99) carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after their 12-10 win over Iowa in a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Dragan Kesich made four field goals and Minnesota won at Iowa for the first time since 1999 to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series, holding the No. 24 Hawkeyes to 12 yards in the second half in a 12-10 victory Saturday.

With the Floyd of Rosedale bronze hog statue at stake in the cross-border rivalry, Iowa appeared to take the lead with 1:21 left when Cooper DeJean fielded a punt that had bounced near the Minnesota sideline and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. But after a replay review, DeJean was ruled to have made a fair-catch signal before fielding the punt, disallowing the return.

“(The official) thought it was a fair-catch signal,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “I’m not an official, right? But there was something. We’ve been called for that before, when we’ve made any time of movement before the catch, and the ball was dead right there. If it wasn’t, that was a heck of a play by the kid. That guy can play.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he thought the review was if DeJean had stepped out of bounds.

“Clearly, he didn't,” Ferentz said. “I appreciate the replay on that. That's fine, they're doing their homework, make sure they're correct on that. But then somehow we went from there to a whole different series of topics. It's really hard to accept the explanation we got.”

DeJean said he thought the same thing.

“I had no clue,” he said. “I thought it was because I was close to the sideline.”

DeJean said he thought he didn't make a fair-catch signal, saying he held out his left hand to balance himself.

“I didn't think I got it over my head for a fair-catch signal, I don't think anybody on the field thought that,” DeJean said. “It's tough to lose like that, yeah.”

Iowa still had the ball, but Justin Walley intercepted Deacon Hill's pass with a minute to play.

Down 10-3 at the half, the Gophers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) held Iowa (6-2, 3-2) to minus-2 yards in the third quarter.

“We knew we were going to have to play the long game today,” Fleck said. “You’ve got to play the long game with them.”

Fleck recalled a conversation he had last summer with Illinois coach Bret Bielema, when they had talked about how to play against Iowa.

“He’s like, ‘There’s a strategic way to beat Iowa. And you’ve got to commit to it,'” Fleck said. “As tempting as it is, as frustrating as it is at times, you’ve got to stick with it.”

The Hawkeyes, ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, had 127 yards overall while Hill, making the third start of his career, fumbled twice in Iowa territory while completing just 10 of 28 passes for 116 yards.

Iowa, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, was held to 11 yards rushing after averaging 147 in victories over Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Kesich had a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, then hit from 44 and 28 yards in the third quarter. His 31-yarder with 8:33 left gave the Gophers their first lead.

“We faced a ton of adversity today,” Fleck said. “We had every opportunity to fold. But we just wouldn’t. Our team, our players, wouldn’t.”

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers, coming off an week, found enough points against the Hawkeyes, wearing them down in the second half while taking advantage of Iowa’s offensive ineptitude. Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was 10 of 25 for 126 yards, but didn’t turn the ball over.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ offensive problems haven’t shown signs of improving, and a defense that was wearing down in the second half couldn’t find a way to stop the Gophers. Iowa enters an off week in the Big Ten West lead, but with a lot of questions heading into the final month of the season. “Clearly, there are a lot of things we can do better,” Ferentz said.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

Iowa: At Northwestern on Nov. 4.

