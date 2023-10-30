45º
Join Insider

Sports

This Lions-themed Halloween yard display is the best thing you’ll see today

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Lions, MIPics, Halloween
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: A Detroit Lions fan cheers during the third quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland, 2023 Getty Images)

Some people get really spooky for their Halloween decorations. Some get silly.

But some know the real horror -- of being a Lions fan.

The Lions are pretty good right now, but it hasn’t always been that way! And even so, we’re still waiting for a Super Bowl.

Neal and Diane from Hartland submitted one of the best Halloween MIPics we’ve seen: “Four buddies have been waiting a long time for the Lions to make the Super Bowl.”

Hartland Neal

4 buddies have been waiting a long time for the Lions to make the Superbowl. From Neal & Diane Burnett in Hartland

0
Detroit

Kudos on the creativity up in Hartland!

---> Submit your own Halloween MIPics here

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram