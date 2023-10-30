This Lions-themed Halloween yard display is the best thing you’ll see today

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 24: A Detroit Lions fan cheers during the third quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Some people get really spooky for their Halloween decorations. Some get silly.

But some know the real horror -- of being a Lions fan.

The Lions are pretty good right now, but it hasn’t always been that way! And even so, we’re still waiting for a Super Bowl.

Neal and Diane from Hartland submitted one of the best Halloween MIPics we’ve seen: “Four buddies have been waiting a long time for the Lions to make the Super Bowl.”

Kudos on the creativity up in Hartland!

