Bernie Smilovitz: 3 things I’m thinking about

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Let’s start with the World Series. The Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Texas Rangers.

Two teams that no one wanted to see in the World Series. How many times have we heard Phillies vs. the Astros would have been much better! No duh! Just about any other two playoff teams in the universe would have worked. And there was so much hope after that dramatic Game One. Oh well...

----

Monday gave us the Lions on Monday Night Football vs. the Raiders. And after the Lions made quick work of them, the murmurs began. How much longer will Vegas put up with Josh McDaniels? The answer was 2 days.

But don’t cry for McDaniels. He got dumped in Denver as their head coach before he could finish 2 years. Same story with the Raiders. But this time he walks with 4 years left at $10 million per year.

Come on, math majors... that’s $40 million. Nice day to take a walk...

----

And let’s close with James Harden. A terrific basketball player who one day will be in the Hall of Fame. But not today! He was with the Philadelphia 76ers when he decided he wanted to play in LA, which is where he grew up. So he gets traded to the Clippers, who gave up a boatload to get him.

Why? That question may never be answered.

When you add James Harden to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, what could possibly go wrong? Everything! Harden has quit on three teams. At least we know the Clippers will be number four...