Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves: Vaitai on IR, 2 players released, 2 signed

Halapoulivaati Vaitai #72 of the Detroit Lions lines up during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced five new roster moves: Halapoulivaati Vaitai to injured reserve, two players released from the practice squad, and two others signed.

Vaitai on IR

Vaitai has battled injures all season and only appeared in six of the team’s first nine games.

Detroit is finally starting to get healthy on the offensive line, and Graham Glasgow has been named the new starter at right guard over Vaitai.

2 players released from practice squad

The Lions have released cornerback Anthony Averett and running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad.

Ozigbo ran the ball three times for five yards during the Lions’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because Jahmyr Gibbs was inactive and David Mongtomery suffered a rib injury.

Averett was added to the practice squad Oct. 10 and did not see any game action for the Lions.

2 players added to practice squad

Detroit signed two new players to the practice squad as a corresponding move: offensive lineman Michael Schofield and cornerback Kindle Vildor.

Schofield, who played at the University of Michigan, was with the Chicago Bears last season. He was placed on IR in January and became a free agent in March.

He’s played in 113 games during his eight-year NFL career -- at least 11 games each season since 2015.

Vildor was waived by the Bears in August, picked up by the Tennessee Titans, waived in October, and picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles released him on Monday.

He started 21 games for the Bears the past two seasons, making 80 total tackles. He appeared in two games for the Titans earlier this season.