Why did Jack Fox show up to Detroit Lions game dressed as a knight? 😂

Jack Fox dressed as a knight before the Detroit Lions' game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 19, 2023.

DETROIT – I have questions. So many questions.

Everyone is talking about the Detroit Lions erasing a 12-point deficit in the final four minutes to beat the Chicago Bears and improve to 8-2 on the season.

But what they should be talking about is the punter. The punter who showed up to the game dressed as a knight.

These are sentences I never thought I would type.

Jack Fox is one of the best punters in the world. He has pinned 16 of his 30 attempts inside the 20-yard line this season, with only one touchback.

Fox is one of only two punters with at least 30 attempts who has allowed 10 or fewer returns. Those returns have averaged 6.4 yards, which suggests his hang time is excellent.

But as good as Fox has been, he doesn’t get to punt very often. Dan Campbell is a very aggressive coach, and the Lions have an offense that sustains drives. So maybe he got a little bored and decided to... wear a literal suit of medieval chain mail to pass the time.

My favorite part of the entire situation is that the Lions posted a picture of Fox’s costume with absolutely no explanation. And it wasn’t even the first picture in the post -- it was buried in the Instagram gallery behind a perfectly normal shot of Jared Goff in a hoodie, as if heading to Ford Field dressed for a joust is perfectly normal in the year 2023.

Also, nothing screams “Knights of the Round Table” like a pair of gray Vans. Very well played, Jack. 10/10.

We also got a peek beneath the helmet. Look at the expression. Sir Jack from the House of Fox knew exactly what he was doing.

Sure, why not. Let’s get as weird as possible. Nobody seems to know why this happened, but I’m sure glad it did.