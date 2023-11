Which teams would make College Football Playoff with all possible title game outcome combinations

Five of the remaining College Football Playoff contenders heading into conference championship games at the end of the 2023 season.

DETROIT – Which teams will make the College Football Playoff in every possible combination of outcomes (all 32 of them) during the Power Five conference championship games this weekend?

There are eight teams left fighting for the four playoff spots, and seven of them will play in conference championship games this weekend.

If the four remaining undefeated teams -- Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State -- win, there won’t be any drama during Sunday’s selection show. But if Alabama, Louisville, and/or Iowa pull upsets on Saturday, expect some chaos.

Here are the five conference championship games:

Big Ten : Michigan vs. Iowa

SEC : Georgia vs. Alabama

Pac-12 : Oregon vs. Washington

ACC : Florida State vs. Louisville

Big 12: Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Iowa, Louisville, and Oklahoma State are out of playoff contention, but the rest could all end up in or out. Texas and Alabama probably do not control their own destinies.

Could the SEC get two teams? Yes. Could the SEC get left out completely? I do think it’s possible. Is Ohio State still alive? In two scenarios, I’m pretty sure the Buckeyes would get in.

Here are my predictions for which four teams would make the playoff in all 32 possible scenarios (generally assembled from most to least likely).

NOTE: The teams listed in the bold headings are the hypothetical winning teams in each scenario. So, for No. 1, I’m giving a prediction for if Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Texas, and Oregon all win.

Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Texas, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1)

Michigan, Georgia, Louisville, Texas, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Texas (12-1)

Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Texas, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0)

Michigan, Georgia, Louisville, Texas, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Texas (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Oregon

Michigan (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Texas (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Louisville, Texas, Oregon

Michigan (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Washington

Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Texas (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Louisville, Texas, Washington

Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

Iowa, Georgia, Florida State, Texas, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Texas (12-1)

Iowa, Georgia, Louisville, Texas, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Texas (12-1) Michigan (12-1) -- very tough call with Washington (12-1) here.

Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1)

Michigan, Georgia, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Washington (12-1)

Iowa, Georgia, Florida State, Texas, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Texas (12-1)

Iowa, Georgia, Louisville, Texas, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Washington (13-0) Texas (12-1) Michigan (12-1)

Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0)

Michigan, Georgia, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Ohio State (11-1)

Iowa, Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Oregon

Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

Iowa, Alabama, Louisville, Texas, Oregon

Oregon (12-1) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1) Georgia (12-1)

Iowa, Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Washington

Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

Iowa, Alabama, Louisville, Texas, Washington

Washington (13-0) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1) Georgia (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Michigan (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Michigan (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Alabama (12-1) Georgia (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Washington

Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Alabama (12-1)

Michigan, Alabama, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington

Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Alabama (12-1) Georgia (12-1)

Iowa, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Michigan (12-1) -- very tough call with Washington (12-1) here.

Iowa, Georgia, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Georgia (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Michigan (12-1) -- very tough call with Washington (12-1) here. Washington (12-1) -- very tough call with Michigan (12-1) here.

Iowa, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Michigan (12-1)

Iowa, Georgia, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington

Georgia (13-0) Washington (13-0) Michigan (12-1) Ohio State (11-1)

Iowa, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Florida State (13-0) Oregon (12-1) Alabama (12-1) Georgia (12-1)

Iowa, Alabama, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Oregon (12-1) Alabama (12-1) Georgia (12-1) Michigan (12-1) -- very tough call with Washington (12-1) here.

Iowa, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Washington

Washington (13-0) Florida State (13-0) Alabama (12-1) Georgia (12-1)

Iowa, Alabama, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington