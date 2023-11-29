Detroit Lions injuries: What Dan Campbell said about Alex Anzalone, Jonah Jackson, Kerby Joseph

Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions celebrates during an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are dealing with injuries to three starters in Alex Anzalone, Jonah Jackson, and Kerby Joseph.

Jackson was inactive again for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers, but Anzalone and Joseph both suffered injuries during the game.

Head coach Dan Campbell sounded optimistic about Kerby’s chance to return next week against the New Orleans Saints, but not about the other two.

“Alex could be a little bit,” Campbell said. “That’s possible. Kerby should be good. Jonah, I’m assuming Jonah’s not playing until he tells me he’s playing, and then I’ll know. Other than that, we’ll see.”

Detroit is still up 2.5 games in the NFC North Division despite the loss to Green Bay.

The defense has been a problem in three games since the buy, and losing Anzalone certainly wouldn’t help. Rookie linebacker Jack Campbell would likely be asked to play a larger role alongside Derrick Barnes.

If Jackson is out again, the Lions will likely turn to Colby Sorsdal or Kayode Awosika. Both have filled in for injuries along the line this season.