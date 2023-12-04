Detroit Lions spoil revenge game against former running back, fan favorite Jamaal Williams

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – The Detroit Lions spoiled the revenge game for former running back Jamaal Williams as his New Orleans Saints fell 33-28.

Williams, who was a fan favorite for Metro Detroiters, toted the rock five times for 10 yards inside the Caesars Superdome on Sunday (Dec. 3) against his former teammates.

Since joining the Saints in the 2023 season, Williams has dealt with numerous injuries, which is why he only carried the ball 52 times for 147 yards on the year, which was far behind his production in Detroit, but the city had genuine love for him just like he did for them.

“I just wanna say thank you to all of the Detroit fans and everybody apart of the hidden village of the den,” wrote Williams. “I’ve grown a lot just from those two years, and I appreciate every experience I had with every person I came to encounter while I was there.”

Before joining the Saints, the seven-year pro played two seasons with the Lions, where he in 2022 rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns, passing hall-of-fame running Barry Sanders, who acquired 16 back in 1991.

After hitting free agency ahead of the 2023 season, Williams, 28, coming off of a monster season, signed a three-year $12 million deal to create a 1-2 punch with Alvin Kamara, but he still has time to get back on track.

Free agent signee David Montgomery and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs replaced the duo of Williams and D’Andre Swift, and so far, the new pair has been outstanding this season.

During Sunday’s game, Montgomery led the Lions in carries with 18 for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Gibbs led the team in rushing yards with 60 on just eight carries to lead their team to a 10-3 record.

Look for Williams to find his footing next Sunday when he and the Saints host former Lions receiver D.J. Chark and the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions will look to keep the good times rolling as they’ll travel to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday (Dec. 10), followed by a Saturday (Dec. 16) night primetime showdown against the Denver Broncos inside Ford Field.