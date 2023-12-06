Here’s the Detroit Lions’ magic number to clinch NFC North after Week 13

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on December 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions knocked another game off their magic number this weekend with a win over the Saints, so the NFC North crown is coming into clearer focus.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept, a team’s “magic number” is the combination of its own wins and fellow contenders’ losses that would result in that team clinching.

Right now, the Lions’ magic number to win the NFC North is three. In other words, if the Lions win three of their last five games, they’re guaranteed to take home the NFC North title for the first time.

Minnesota and Green Bay are tied for second place at 6-6, which is three games behind the Lions. If the Vikings and Packers both lose one more game, Detroit would only need to win two of five games.

As you can see, with five games left, the odds are very much in the Lions’ favor.

The Lions can’t clinch the NFC North this weekend, but a win over the Bears would drop the magic number to two. That means Detroit would be on clinch watch every week.

The Vikings head to Las Vegas this weekend, while the Packers visit the Giants on Monday Night Football.