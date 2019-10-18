5 keys for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches action during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After dropping their first division game of the season Monday, the Detroit Lions (2-2-1) have a quick turnaround for another NFC North game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (4-2).

This should be a difficult matchup for the Lions, as the Vikings have a great defense and are running the ball well.

Last year, the Vikings swept the Lions by a combined score of 51-8.

The Lions' new offense should help them control more of this game against Minnesota, but this should be a very tough game to win.

Here are 5 keys for the Lions against the Vikings:

Finish drives: We all know the Lions need to do a better job of finishing drives with touchdowns. Right now, Detroit is scoring touchdowns on 50% of their red zone possessions, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Lions are also converting on just 35% of their third downs, good for 20th in the league.

Detroit needs to do a better job on early downs so they can be in 3rd and short situations rather than 3rd and long. They can do that with more passes on first down and not running in obvious situations or formations.

To convert more in the red zone the Lions need to run the ball more effectively and get the ball to TJ Hockenson.

Stop the run: The Vikings rank 3rd in rushing yards per game and they average 5 yards a rush. They've got two good backs in Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

Stopping the Vikings on the ground is going to be a challenge for the Lions' defense. They're currently giving up 5.1 yards a carry, which is the 4th most in the NFL.

Snacks Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson need to have a good game up front by clogging up the line of scrimmage and every Lions' defender needs to have a good day tackling.

Protect Stafford: In Week 9 last year, the Vikings sacked Matthew Stafford 10 times. With the Lions throwing the ball deeper this season, protecting Stafford and giving him time to throw is even more important.

To keep Stafford clean, the Lions will keep their commitment to running the ball. They'll also probably keep extra tight ends in to block on third downs like they did against Green Bay.

Look for Stafford to audible based off Minnesota's blitz looks. He may be getting the ball out sooner this week and throw more short passes to running backs, TJ Hockenson and Danny Amendola.

Pressure Kirk Cousins: The Lions' defense has played well all year but one area they've struggled in is getting to the quarterback. To win Sunday the Lions need to find a way to disrupt Kirk Cousins.

To do that, the Lions' edge rushers need to have a big day because the Lions rarely blitz.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Kirk Cousins has to most Time to Throw in the NFL – meaning he both gets time to throw and holds the ball longer.

The Lions' front will have to work hard to get through their blocks to try and get pressure on Cousins.

Big Plays: The Lions' defense has been coming up with big plays every week. Against the Packers, the Lions' offense set the tone with a couple of big passes on their first two drives.

In this game the Lions will need the defensive trend of forcing turnovers to continue. They'll also need the offense to turn in a couple of big plays that preferably go for touchdowns.

In trying to make big plays on defense the Lions will have to watch out for the Vikings' own big play ability. Last week, Stefon Diggs caught two touchdowns of 50+ yards. Letting Kirk Cousins throw the ball down the field has gotten the Vikings' offense out of an early season slump.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.