New York Mets mistakenly say former player living in Michigan is dead during event

NEW YORK - During an event last weekend celebrating the 1969 New York Mets, the team mistakenly pronounced a former player as dead.

Jim Gosger, 76, who remains very much alive, currently lives in Port Huron, where he grew up.

He wasn't invited to the weekend celebration, but friends in New York started contacting him after a board at the event that was used to acknowledge dead players showed his name.

"I said, 'Well, I don't feel dead.' I had people calling me, people on Facebook saying, 'What the hell is going on?'" Gosger said.

The team's historian called Gosger on Sunday night to apologize and say he didn't know he was alive. Gosger said he was mad and hung up.

