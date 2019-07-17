WNBA All-Star selections announced with mostly notable names and a few newcomers

The WNBA All-Star selections have been announced with now 7 time All-Star Candice Dupree and Tina Charles making the cut.
Even though the roster is filled with a lot of All-Star veterans, there are five newcomers to the star studded squads.
Natasha Howard, Kia Nurse, Diamond DeSheilds, Odyssey Sims and Erica Wheeler are coming to Vegas as All-Stars for the first time ever.
The whole list of All-Star starters and reserves:
You can catch all the All-Star action on July 26th-27th.
