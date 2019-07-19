WNBA: Mystics face Fever; Aces take on Storm; Dream battle Sun

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 02: Sugar Rodgers #14 of the Las Vegas Aces guards Courtney Williams #10 of the Connecticut Sun during their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun defeated the Aces…

WNBA action is in full swing with three games on Friday.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Preview (7 p.m. EST tip-off)

Coming off three straight losses, the Mystics are looking for some firepower without All-Star Elena Delle Donne, who has a broken nose. Sitting at second in the Eastern Conference, the Mystics are battling the Indiana Fever, who are coming off three straight loses of their own.

Both teams are looking to capture a win to end their drought. The Mystics will look to Ariel Atkins, who had 14 points, three rebounds and three blocks against the Aces on July 13.

The Fever will have the strength of Kelsey Mitchell and Candice Dupree who had a combined 24 points and eight rebounds against Las Vegas. You can catch the action on the CBS Sports Network and MSN.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun Preview (7:30 p.m. EST tip-off)

After a recent loss against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Atlanta Dream would like to get another win to prevent a two-game losing streak. Sitting at last in the Eastern Conference the Dream are looking to breathe in some life into their season. With guard Tiffany Hayes playing tremendous basketball, in order for the Dream to suceed Hayes must preform well.

On the opposite side of things sitting atop the Eastern Conference, the Connecticut Sun are looking to keep their spot. Coming off a recent win against the Indiana Fever, the Sun will look to Jonquel Jones, who has been nothing but a scoring machine for the Sun. You can watch all the fun on NBA TV, NESN+ and WSB Now.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Preview (10 p.m. EST tip-off)

Two of the WNBA's hottest teams are set to face off when the Seattle Storm host the league-leading Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Las Vegas has won five in a row, while Seattle looks to extend its winning streak to four games.

The Aces have not played since winning 85-81 at Washington on Saturday. A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson each scored 17 points. Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Liz Cambage added 13 points with nine rebounds. Seattle has not allowed the recent allegations of abuse against leading scorer Natasha Howard to blindside them from their mission to win.

In a statement, the All-Star forward denied she physically abused and threatened her wife after a Twitter video from March recently surfaced. Howard from dropped a career-high 33 points Wednesday which ended with a 90-79 victory at Minnesota. You can catch the action on NBA TV, JOETV and NBA TV Canada.

