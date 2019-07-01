WNBA recap: 4 exciting games from weekend

PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 05: DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Phoenix Mercury runs out onto the court before WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 5, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Here is a recap of the four games from this past weekend in the WNBA, according to The Associated Press:

Liberty 74, Dream 58

The New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 74-58 on Sunday.

Brittany Boyd scored 15 points and rookie Asia Durr added 11 points for New York and Reshanda Gray had eight points and 15 rebounds. New York has gone 5-3 after opening the season with four straight losses.

As for the Dream, Brittney Sykes was four of five from 3-point range and tied a season high with 18 points. While Renee Montgomery added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams scored 10.

Wings 89, Lynx 86

The Dallas Wings fought for a 89-86 win over Minnesota on Sunday. The win ended Dallas' 12-game losing streak to Minnesota.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points for the Wings leading all scorers and Kalya Thornton added 17 points. Odyssey Sims led Minnesota Lynx with 23 points and Slylvia Fowles had 14 points followed by Stephanie Talbot who had 13 points.

Sparks 94, Sky 69

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 94-69 on Sunday. Los Angeles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to lead 67-42 but Chicago closed the deficit to 80-65. The Sparks closed the game with a big run of their own and ultimately kept the lead to win the game.

Riquna Williams lead all scorers with 19 points and Chelsea Gray added 13 points, Candace Parker scored 12 and Sydney Wiese had 11 points. Diamond DeShields led the Sky with 23 points. Kahleah Copper scored 12 points and Allie Quigley added 10.

Mercury 69, Storm 67

The Phoenix Mercury beat Seattle 69-67 on Sunday, which gave the Storm their first home loss of the season.

The Mercury took the lead for good at 57-56 on Griner's basket with 5:05 left in the game. That sparked a 10-0 run that ended at 65-56 on Bonner's 3-pointer two minutes later. The Storm closed the deficit to 65-63 before the final minute, and Jordin Canada was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left that gave her a chance to tie it at the foul line. But Canada missed the first attempt and the Mercury's Leilani Mitchell secured the rebound.

DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner each scored 20 points to lead all scorers. Sami Whitcomb had 13 points, Mercedes Russell and Alysha Clark added 12 each for the Mercury and Canada scored 10 for the Storm, who won their first five games at home.

