Cassius Winston's father celebrates son's rise to success at Michigan State University

DETROIT - Reginald “Reg” Winston is passionate about his work at the Heilmann Center on Detroit’s east side.

“It’s really an underserved community,” Winston, who is in charge of programming, said. “We have at-risk youth. We have people with special needs who come here for activities and to work out. We host youth basketball here, too.”

Many who come through the doors of the recreation center are passionate about the Michigan State Spartans. There is a reason for that. Reg is Cassius Winston’s father.

“We got him a Fisher-Price basketball rim when he was really young,” Reg said. “Before he could walk, he could shoot and he had good form. I was excited about that. My wife thought I was crazy.”

Soon, the father and son were traveling to gyms all over the city of Detroit.

“We lived in the gym, lived in it,” Winston said. “We worked on everything -- shooting left and right, dribbling, layups. Oftentimes, we left after he did homework, or he did homework in the car.”

While he was a student at University of Detroit Jesuit High School. Cassius Winston won a state championship. Reg was and still is an assistant coach there.

Later, when coach Tom Izzo offered Winston a scholarship, the Winstons said yes.

“We were honored,” Winston said. “We felt it was the best place for him. I was also happy college was paid for. All his hard work paid off.”

The father said Izzo has been a great teacher for his son, from the time he was a freshman who needed work on his defense to the time when he became the Big Ten Player of the Year as a junior.

“It’s crazy, the company that he is in now,” Reg said.

Next up for Cassius Winston is the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans play Bradley on Thursday. Reg said he will do what he always does pregame -- text his son to pump him up.

“We also tell him, ‘No matter the outcome, we are proud of you,’” he said.

Cassius Winston's mother, Wendi, will be in Iowa on Thursday when his team plays in the first round of the tournament.

Reg hopes to join them for the next game, which he hopes his son will be in, over the weekend.

