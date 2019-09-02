Catcher in Detroit Tigers minor league system dies after skateboarding crash

DETROIT - A Detroit Tigers minor league catcher died Monday after a skateboarding crash last week left him hospitalized, the team announced.

Chace Numata, 27, was a catcher for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

He was found injured Friday in Erie and taken to a hospital, officials said.

Statement from the Numata family:

"It is with deep sorrow that the Numata Ohana announces that Chace Kekoa Kenji Numata, our beloved son, brother, and a friend to all, has passed away on September 2nd, 2019. Chace was a 27 year old, switch-hitting catcher from Pearl City, Hawaii that was blessed with the opportunity to professionally play the sport he loved for the Phillies, Yankees, and Tigers organizations for over ten seasons. Everyone who was around Chace knew there was never a stranger in the room when he was there. It didn't matter if you were a professional athlete or young child, he made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed. His smile was contagious, unrelenting, and never ending, while his personality could light up any environment he would be in. Our family would like to say Mahalo nui loa to everyone who prayed for, thought of, and acknowledged Chace during this difficult time. We heard you and we appreciate you all from the bottom of our hearts! #FORNUMI"

Statement from the Detroit Tigers:

"The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chace Numata, who was a catcher for our Double A affiliate in Erie. Though this was his first year with our organization, Chace was beloved by many from our Major League club through all levels of our player development system. He had an engaging personality that quickly established him as a leader on and off the field, and his presence will be forever remembered in our organization and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches."

Statement from Erie SeaWolves Owner, Fernando Aguirre:

"The Erie SeaWolves are heartbroken and deeply saddened by the passing of Chace Numata. Chace was a leader, an outstanding teammate, a friend to many, and his personality was positive and infectious. He made everyone he met feel welcome, and he had a very positive impact throughout the SeaWolves organization and the Erie community. We extend our sympathies to the Numata Ohana and have them in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Chace."

Detroit Tigers statement regarding the passing of Chace Numata: pic.twitter.com/H6TCAQO1S8 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 2, 2019

