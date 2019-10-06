Claressa Shields fight in Flint canceled after weigh-in violence

Bashir Ali was punched at a boxing weigh-in on Oct. 4, 2019 in Flint.

FLINT, Mich. - Olympic champion Claressa Shields canceled Saturday night's fight in her hometown of Flint after violence broke out at Friday's weigh-in.

Shields was scheduled to fight Ivana Habazin of Croatia.

At the weigh-in, an argument broke out and Habazin's trainer, Bashir Ali, was punched in the face by a yet unidentified man who fled the scene.

Ali was taken to a hospital and reportedly underwent surgery Friday night, suffering broken bones in his face.

Shields and Habazin were scheduled to fight for the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization super welterweight titles.

There are reports that Flint police took a man into custody, but it has not been confirmed.

In a post on Shields' official Facebook page, Shields said her "heart is with Coach Ali" and "with my city of Flint." She said the incident shouldn't have happened and asked her fans to pray for Ali, Habazin and their families.

The post was taken down or has gone private.

