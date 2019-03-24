Michigan State routs Minnesota, advances to Sweet 16 for first time since 2015

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - MARCH 05: Head coach Tim Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the bench while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 91-76.…

For the first time since 2015, Michigan State is headed to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament following a 70-50 win in the second round over Minnesota Saturday.

Xavier Tillman scored 14 points and Cassius Winston had 13 points and nine assists for the Spartans, who advanced to meet LSU on Friday in Washington, D.C.

MSU defeats Bradley in first round

For about 35 minutes, it felt like Bradley might pull off the first bracket-busting stunner of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State survived by leaning on the brilliance of Cassius Winston and a remarkably efficient performance at the free throw line.

Winston scored 26 points and second-seeded Michigan State, thanks in part to a season-high, 25-of-26 showing from the line, held off Bradley 76-65 on Thursday in the opening round of the East Region.

