Oakland University basketball coach Greg Kampe talks March Madness bracket with Local 4

DETROIT - The 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket was announced Sunday, and we now know where Michigan and Michigan State will be playing in the first round.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will face No. 15 Montana in the first round Thursday.

The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans will face No. 15 Bradley in first round Thursday.

Oakland University basketball coach Greg Kampe came to WDIV's studio in Detroit and spoke with sports anchor Jamie Edmonds about the 2019 bracket.

