Report: Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim reportedly struck and killed a man who was walking on the highway late Wednesday night, according to Syracuse.com.

Authorities said Boeheim was driving on I-690 when he hit a man in his 30s who had been involved in another crash, Syracuse.com reports.

Boeheim, 74, is cooperating with the investigation and passed a routine blood-alcohol content test, Syracuse.com reports.

Just hours before the crash, Boeheim's Orangemen dismantled No. 18 Louisville 69-49 at the Carrier Dome. The game started at 7 p.m. and ended around 9 p.m.

Boeheim is 943-378 in 43 seasons as the head coach at Syracuse. He has been the head coach since 1976.

