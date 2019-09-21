Arkansas football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ben Hicks #6 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws the ball during the first half of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas looks to stay unbeaten at home and continue its momentum off a 55-point game when it hosts non-conference foe San Jose State on Saturday. The Razorbacks routed Colorado State 55-34 last weekend, while the Spartans come into the contest off a 34-16 loss to Tulsa two weeks ago.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Arkansas -21

San Jose State is looking to start 2-1 for the first time since 2012 with a defense led by linebacker Ethan Aguayo, whose average of 17 tackles per game leads the nation. He could have his hands full against the Razorbacks' offense, which is averaging 30.7 points and 425.3 yards per game. Junior quarterback Nick Starkel made his first career start with the Razorbacks against Colorado State, throwing for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Rakeem Boyd has rushed for at least 100 yards in two of the Razorbacks' first three games, coming into this contest with 303 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (1-1)

Quarterback Josh Love has yet to throw an interception through two games and has 413 yards and three touchdowns, but he'll have to be extra careful against the Arkansas defense not to commit a costly turnover. The running game has not provided much support with an average of 136.5 yards per game -- 95th among FBS teams entering the week. The Spartans have made their turnover margin a focus this season, but they're even in the category with both five takeaways and five giveaways.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-1)

The Razorbacks' quarterback situation seemed to clear itself up with the win over Colorado State, as Starkel made his first start at Arkansas after five starts and 11 appearances before transferring from Texas A&M. SMU transfer Ben Hicks started the first two games of the season for the Razorbacks, but the offensive output with Starkel seems to have cinched the position for the junior. Starkel has been much more efficient for Arkansas, completing 64.1 percent of his passes compared to Hicks' 46.7 percent.

EXTRA POINTS

1. San Jose State has dropped 13 straight road games, with its last road win coming in November of 2016.

2. Arkansas had 520 yards of offense in the win over Colorado State, the most by the Razorbacks since November of 2017.

3. The Razorbacks have returned fumbles for touchdowns in two straight games, the first time since 1999 they've accomplished the feat.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 45, San Jose State 20

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.