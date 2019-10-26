Arkansas State football vs. Texas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

JONESBORO, Ark. - The Arkansas State Red Wolves are battling the Texas State Bobcats at Centennial bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bobcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Red Wolves are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Red Wolves are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Bobcats are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Bobcats are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Bobcats are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up loss.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games in October.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Red Wolves last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
