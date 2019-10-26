College Football

Arkansas State football vs. Texas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Red Wolves battle Bobcats

By Gracenote

Logan Bonner #12 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

JONESBORO, Ark. - The Arkansas State Red Wolves are battling the Texas State Bobcats at Centennial bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bobcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Red Wolves are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Red Wolves are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up loss.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games in October.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1 in Red Wolves last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

