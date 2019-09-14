Army football vs. UTSA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN ANTONIO - The Army Black Knights are battling the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
TV: NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Black Knights are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.
- HOT: Black Knights are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games in September.
- HOT: Black Knights are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games on grass.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games in September.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Roadrunners last 9 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Black Knights last 9 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Roadrunners last 8 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Black Knights last 7 vs. CUSA.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Black Knights last 6 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Roadrunners last 6 games as a home favorite.
