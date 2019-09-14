College Football

Army football vs. UTSA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Black Knights battle Roadrunners

By Gracenote

Kelvin Hopkins Jr. #8 of the Army Black Knights signals after running for a first down against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - The Army Black Knights are battling the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

TV: NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Black Knights are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.
  • HOT: Black Knights are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games in September.
  • HOT: Black Knights are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games on grass.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games in September.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 8-1 in Roadrunners last 9 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 8-1 in Black Knights last 9 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 7-1 in Roadrunners last 8 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Black Knights last 7 vs. CUSA.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Black Knights last 6 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Roadrunners last 6 games as a home favorite.

