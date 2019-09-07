Ball State football vs. Fordham: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State Cardinals are battling the Fordham Rams at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.
TV: ESPN3 at 2 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
COLD: Rams are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
COLD: Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
COLD: Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games in September.
COLD: Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
COLD: Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
COLD: Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
HOT: Under is 5-0 in Cardinals last 5 non-conference games.
HOT: Over is 6-1 in Rams last 7 games on fieldturf.
HOT: Over is 5-1 in Rams last 6 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
HOT: Over is 4-1 in Rams last 5 games in September.
HOT: Over is 4-1 in Rams last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.