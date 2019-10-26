College Football

Ball State football vs. Ohio: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Cardinals battle Bobcats

By Gracenote

Justin Hall #11 of the Ball State Cardinals runs the ball during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State Cardinals are battling the Ohio Bobcats at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

TV: ESPN+ at 2 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Cardinals are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
  • HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Bobcats are 17-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Bobcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 conference games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Cardinals last 5 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 9-1 in Bobcats last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1-1 in Cardinals last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Cardinals last 6 home games.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Bobcats last 6 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 9-2 in Bobcats last 11 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.

