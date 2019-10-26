Ball State football vs. Ohio: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State Cardinals are battling the Ohio Bobcats at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.
TV: ESPN+ at 2 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Cardinals are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Bobcats are 17-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- COLD: Bobcats are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Bobcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 conference games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Cardinals last 5 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 9-1 in Bobcats last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-1-1 in Cardinals last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Cardinals last 6 home games.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Bobcats last 6 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 9-2 in Bobcats last 11 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.