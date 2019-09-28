Cincinnati football vs. Marshall: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Head Coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats watches his team warm up before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - Cincinnati returns to action after having a week off when it visits Marshall for a non-conference contest on Saturday. The Bearcats moved to 2-1 on the season with a 35-13 victory over Miami (Ohio) two weeks ago, while the Thundering Herd are coming off a nail-biting 33-31 triumph over Ohio.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Cincinnati -3

Cincinnati bounced back nicely from an ugly 42-0 loss to Ohio State in its first road game of the season and now hopes to pick up its first victory away from home this campaign. The Bearcats' defense has been solid, allowing just 23 points per game, but the offense has struggled as it ranks 95th in the country with an average of just 19.7 points. Marshall has had no such trouble offensively, putting up 32 points per game behind an offense that relies on the ground attack. More than half of the team's yardage has coming on the ground behind Brenden Knox (247 yards, four touchdowns) and Sheldon Evans (133), who combined for 210 yards in the win over Ohio.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-1)

One of sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder's goals for 2019 was to complete 70 percent of his passes after a 62 percent mark as a freshman. Thus far, he's at 59 percent with three interceptions already compared to his total of five in 2018. Ridder has completed 45-of-76 of his passes and thrown four touchdown passes as his average yards per game is up almost 10 from last season.

ABOUT MARSHALL (2-1)

With the dismissal of Tyler King after two games this season, Knox was thrust into the No. 1 role at running back and has thrived thus far. Knox, who rushed for 374 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in the final four games of the 2018 season, gained a career-high 133 yards in the first game after King's dismissal from the team. Knox also will be comfortable sharing carries with Evans, considering that was the role he was playing before the roster shakeup occurred.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Coming into this weekend, Cincinnati ranks 129th out of 130 FBS teams with an average of 10.33 penalties per game.

2. Marshall coach Doc Holliday will be coaching his 120th game with the Thundering Herd - the most in school history.

3. Cincinnati's top four running backs are averaging at least 4.6 yards per carry this season, although the Bearcats are averaging just 3.8 as a team.

PREDICTION: Marshall 28, Cincinnati 20

