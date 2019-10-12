College Football

Florida International football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

FIU Golden Panthers battle 49ers

By Gracenote

Dimitry Prophete #51 of the FIU Golden Panthers celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half against the New Hampshire Wildcats at Ricardo Silva Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI - The Florida International Golden Panthers are battling the Charlotte 49ers at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: 49ers are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • HOT: 49ers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
  • COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in 49ers last 5 games overall.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in 49ers last 5 games following a double-digit loss at home.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.