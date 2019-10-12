Florida International football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MIAMI - The Florida International Golden Panthers are battling the Charlotte 49ers at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: 49ers are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: 49ers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in 49ers last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in 49ers last 5 games following a double-digit loss at home.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
