Florida International football vs. Middle Tennessee State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Golden Panthers battle Blue Raiders

By Gracenote

Dimitry Prophete #51 of the FIU Golden Panthers celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half against the New Hampshire Wildcats at Ricardo Silva Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Florida International Golden Panthers are battling the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

TV: NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Blue Raiders are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Blue Raiders are 0-5 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Golden Panthers last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 10-1 in Blue Raiders last 11 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.

