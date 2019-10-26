Florida International football vs. Middle Tennessee State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Florida International Golden Panthers are battling the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
TV: NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Blue Raiders are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Blue Raiders are 0-5 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blue Raiders last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Panthers last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Golden Panthers last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 10-1 in Blue Raiders last 11 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.