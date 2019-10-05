Florida International football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MIAMI - The Florida International Panthers are battling the UMass Minutemen at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a bye week.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Minutemen last 4 vs. CUSA.
- HOT: Over is 8-1 in Minutemen last 9 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Golden Panthers last 7 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Golden Panthers last 6 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Golden Panthers last 6 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Minutemen last 6 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
