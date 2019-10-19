Florida International football vs. UTEP: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MIAMI - The Florida International Golden Panthers are battling the UTEP Miners at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Miners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Miners are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Golden Panthers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Golden Panthers last 6 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Miners last 6 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Golden Panthers last 5 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Miners last 4 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Golden Panthers last 8 conference games.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.