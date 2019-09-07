Illinois football vs. UCONN: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AJ Bush #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs the ball during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois defeated Kent State 31-24. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - Following a 2018 season that saw Illinois surrender 408.7 yards per game, the Fighting Illini nearly silenced Akron in its season opener. Next, Illinois will travel to Connecticut for another non-conference matchup against a Huskies team that narrowly defeated FCS opponent Wagner.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Illinois -20

The Fighting Illini defense pressured the Akron quarterbacks all day, getting to them for six sacks in the 42-3 rout. Illinois also held Akron to just 64 yards on the ground but will face a greater challenge in the Huskies. Connecticut had two backs with 90 yards or more, with Kevin Mensah rushing for 144 yards and a score while Art Thompkins had 91 yards with a touchdown of his own. "Once you stop the run, it gives you the opportunity to rush the passer. We got ourselves in a position by playing the run well," Illinois coach Lovie Smith told the Chicago Tribune following the opening-week victory.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-0)

Junior quarterback Brandon Peters, making his first career start, threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 14 completions. The Fighting Illini also saw six different running backs have four or more carries and will have to continue to do so after junior Mike Epstein went down with a season-ending injury. Smith said senior Reggie Corbin and junior Ra'Von Bonner are backs the team will rely on in Epstein's absence.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-0)

Looking to rebound from a historically bad 2018 season, the Huskies' defense got off to a strong start against Wagner. After allowing 50.4 points and 619.1 yards per game a season ago, they held the Seahawks to 21 points on 185 total yards. The biggest difference is experience, as only one freshman saw the field Thursday, compared to last season when the defense, at one point, started entirely freshmen.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UConn sophomore DT Caleb Thomas, who had been suspended four games after being "misadvised on campus," will play, per coach Randy Esdall.

2. Despite allowing only three points, Illinois possessed the ball for two minutes less than Akron.

3. UConn has not beaten a non-conference FBS opponent since 2016.

PREDICTION: Illinois 42, UConn 17

