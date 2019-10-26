Liberty football vs. Rutgers: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Remington Green #47 of the Liberty Flames celebrates after defeating the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers looks to snap its six-game losing streak when it hosts non-conference foe Liberty on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 42-7 loss to Minnesota, while the Flames topped Maine 59-44 last week for their fifth straight victory.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Liberty -7.5

Stephen Calvert has thrown for 1,920 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead Liberty's offense, which is averaging 29.6 points per game. Rutgers' offense has been stuck in first gear all season, scoring a total of 14 points over its last four games. Johnny Langan has been under center for the Scarlet Knights over their last three games, although he produced a 48-yard passing performance in last week's loss. Rutgers' defense also has struggled, giving up 36.9 points and 449.1 yards per contest.

ABOUT LIBERTY (5-2)

After playing great over the first six games of the season, Liberty's defense went back to its tendencies from previous years, allowing 572 yards and 44 points in its win over Maine. Part of the problem was injuries in the secondary, with cornerbacks Jimmy Faulks (undisclosed) and Emanuel Dabney (hamstring) both missing part or all of the game against the Black Bears. Coach Hugh Freeze expects both players to return against Rutgers, which could help the defense get back on track.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-6)

Despite Langan's struggles against Minnesota, which included three interceptions, interim coach Nunzio Campanile isn't making any plans to change his starting quarterback. Campanile does want to see Cole Snyder get some playing time at some point, although the plan is still to have the true freshman take a redshirt this season. Campanile's plans have Snyder appearing in as many as three games the rest of the way, but in order to preserve the redshirt, he may wait as long as possible since Langan and Snyder are the only available scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers LB Deion Jennings made three tackles for loss in his first collegiate start against Minnesota, becoming the first Scarlet Knight to reach that mark since 2013.

2. Scarlet Knights RB Kay'Ron Adams scored his first career touchdown in the loss to Minnesota.

3. Rutgers' 11.1 points per game is the worst scoring average in the country.

PREDICTION: Liberty 28, Rutgers 13

