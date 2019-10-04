College Football

New Mexico football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Lobos battle Spartans

By Gracenote

New Mexico Lobos interim head coach Saga Tuitele discusses with his team during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The New Mexico Lobos are battling the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. Friday

San Jose State team leaders

  • PASSING YARDS -- #12 Josh Love    1013
  • PASSING TOUCHDOWNS -- #12 Josh Love    5
  • RUSHING YARDS -- #16 Nick Nash    203
  • TOTAL TACKLES -- #31 Ethan Aguayo    58
  • SACKS -- #31 Ethan Aguayo    1.0
  • INTERCEPTIONS -- #14 Bobby Brown II    3

New Mexico team leaders

  • PASSING YARDS -- #8 Tevaka Tuioti    626
  • PASSING TOUCHDOWNS -- #8 Tevaka Tuioti    4
  • RUSHING YARDS -- #28 Ahmari Davis    361
  • TOTAL TACKLES -- #33 Alex Hart    29
  • SACKS -- #33 Alex Hart    1.5
  • INTERCEPTIONS -- #9 Jerrick Reed II    1

