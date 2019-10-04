New Mexico football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The New Mexico Lobos are battling the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. Friday
San Jose State team leaders
- PASSING YARDS -- #12 Josh Love 1013
- PASSING TOUCHDOWNS -- #12 Josh Love 5
- RUSHING YARDS -- #16 Nick Nash 203
- TOTAL TACKLES -- #31 Ethan Aguayo 58
- SACKS -- #31 Ethan Aguayo 1.0
- INTERCEPTIONS -- #14 Bobby Brown II 3
New Mexico team leaders
- PASSING YARDS -- #8 Tevaka Tuioti 626
- PASSING TOUCHDOWNS -- #8 Tevaka Tuioti 4
- RUSHING YARDS -- #28 Ahmari Davis 361
- TOTAL TACKLES -- #33 Alex Hart 29
- SACKS -- #33 Alex Hart 1.5
- INTERCEPTIONS -- #9 Jerrick Reed II 1
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.