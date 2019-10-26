College Football

Northern Illinois football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Huskies battle Zips

By Gracenote

Safety Trayshon Foster #11 of the Northern Illinois Huskies reacts to a call in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

DEKALB, Ill. - The Northern Illinois Huskies are battling the Akron Zips at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois.

TV: ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Huskies are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Zips are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Huskies are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS loss.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Huskies last 6 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Huskies last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Huskies last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1 in Huskies last 8 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Zips last 7 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.

