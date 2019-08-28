Mark Dantonio says Spartans have plan of attack for Tulsa

The Michigan State Spartans host Tulsa on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio wants his team to play fast and take care of the ball in this opener.

"When you look at us, in any first game situation you want to make sure that you're playing fast, no unforced errors, especially in the special teams area. And ball security is so important in every football game, especially the first football game," he said during a news conference this week.

Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa

This is the first meeting in the history of these football programs. Tulsa is Michigan State's lone FBS opponent this year, and this should be a big win for the Spartans at home. The Golden Hurricane won just three games last year. This game, as it is in most years, is an opportunity for the Spartans to run their offense and test the strength of their defense. But remember last year's home opener against Utah State? Michigan State won 38-31, a much closer score than many expected. However, Utah State ended up winning their next 10 straight games, including a big win at BYU. Still, Tulsa is not Utah State.

Fan Prediction: 42-7, Michigan State

