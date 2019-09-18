Mark Dantonio: We will regroup, I can promise you that

The Michigan State football team and its fans are reeling after another tough loss to Arizona State.

Arizona State beat the Spartans 10-7 on Saturday after Michigan State had a tying field goal negated for having too many men on the field. It was the second loss to the Sun Devils in consecutive years for coach Mark Dantonio.

"You better be able to regroup. If you can't regroup then that's a problem. We will regroup, I can promise you that. We will coach with energy, I can promise you that. I can promise you that we will address the issues, and we will continue to get better," said Dantonio.

The Spartans fell out of the AP's top 25 ranking. They will travel to Illinois this weekend to face Northwestern. That game has a noon kickoff in Evanston.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.