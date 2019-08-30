Michigan State vs. Tulsa football: Follow live game updates here

Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans throws a first half pass while playing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on November 10, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

No. 20 Michigan State opens its 2019 season Friday with a non-conference contest against visiting Tulsa.

The Spartans are coming off a 7-6 campaign that ended with a 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl, while the Golden Hurricane struggled to a 3-9 record in 2018.

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET WHERE: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State had the nation's top run defense in 2018, allowing just 77.9 yards per game, but the offense dragged the team down. The Spartans ranked 125th in the country in scoring offense (18.7 points), though much of that could be blamed on injuries that plagued most of the skill-position players.

Coach Mark Dantonio is hoping for a much better offense this season, with senior quarterback Brian Lewerke (184-of-339, 2,040 yards, 8 TDs) healthy and returning under center. Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery has yet to name a starter at quarterback, with sophomore Seth Boomer (1,378 yards, 9 TDs) and Baylor transfer Zach Smith the leading candidates to take the job.

