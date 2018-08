The Louisiana Monroe Warhawks take the field before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners September 10, 2016 at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

MONROE, La. - The UL Monroe Warhawks are hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in the season opener at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.

WATCH: ESPN+

Details: 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

You can follow along with live score updates below.

