Washington State football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars are battling the New Mexico State Aggies at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.
TV: Pac-12 Network at 10 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Cougars are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Cougars are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.
- HOT: Cougars are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Cougars last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Cougars last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Cougars last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Cougars last 8 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Cougars last 7 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-1-1 in Cougars last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
