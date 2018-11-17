Wisconsin football vs. Purdue: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Wisconsin looks to bounce back from a disappointing five-week stretch when it visits Purdue on Saturday. The Badgers had harbored serious Big Ten title hopes, but dropped three of their last five games, including a 22-10 setback to 15th-ranked Penn State in Week 11, to tumble out of the Top 25. They aim to salvage a disappointing season by downing the Boilermakers for the 13th consecutive time.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Purdue -5.

"Everyone has aspirations but there has to be so much more that drives these players throughout the year," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst told reporters. "You worry about every player but I don't worry about them and their focus and their drive." Purdue looked like serious contenders in the Big Ten West following an electric 49-20 win over No. 8 Ohio State on Oct. 20, but have come crashing down to earth after losing two of their last three games. To make matters worse for Purdue, second-year head coach Jeff Brohm, who is from Louisville, is the favourite to fill the Cardinals' vacancy after they fired Bobby Petrino over the weekend, and the Boilermakers hope to put the distractions aside by knocking off the Badgers for the first time since Oct. 18, 2003. "That's where I'm from, that's where I grew up and where I played," Brohm told reporters. "I want the program to succeed and do well but I'm happy where I'm at right now and I've got a job to do."

ABOUT WISCONSIN (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Jack Coan struggled in place of injured starter Alex Hornibrook as he was limited to 60 yards on 9-of-20 passing with a pair of interceptions in the loss to Penn State. Jonathan Taylor racked up 185 yards on the ground, including a 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, against the Nittany Lions to take his season total to 1,548 - tops in the nation. Hornibrook (concussion), running back Taiwan Deal (leg) and right tackle David Edwards (arm) are all listed as questionable for Saturday's clash while offensive lineman Michael Dieter is set to make his program-record 52nd start, passing former cornerback Sojourn Shelton (2013-16).

ABOUT PURDUE (5-5, 4-3 Big Ten)

David Blough was 20-of-31 for 142 yards and a touchdown in the disappointing 41-10 loss to Minnesota in Week 11, which was the Boilermakers' largest margin of defeat since a 62-24 setback to Penn State two years ago. Freshman Rondale Moore, who was recently named one of 11 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award which is given annually to the top wide receiver in college football, was Purdue's lone bright spot as he hauled in eight passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. The Boilermakers are set to honor 29 players on Senior Day, including Blough, running back D.J. Knox, center Kirk Barron and tailback Markell Jones.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has won the last seven road meetings with Purdue.

2. Moore is ranked second nationally in receptions (82).

3. Taylor has cracked 100 yards in nine of 10 games this season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 24, Purdue 21

